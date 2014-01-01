supersportlive.com

Tottenham Hotspur salvage draw at West Brom through Dele Alli

Dele Alli rescued a late point for Tottenham at West Brom as Spurs missed the chance to go top of the Premier League.


The midfielder struck an 89th-minute equaliser to clinch a 1-1 draw after Nacer Chadli looked to have condemned his former club to de...

Manchester City miss two penalties as they draw with Everton (2)

Maarten Stekelenburg saved two penalties as Everton held Premier League leaders Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.


The Dutch keeper denied Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero from the spot in an outstanding display and was on course fo...

Manchester City miss two penalties as they draw with Everton

Maarten Stekelenburg saved two penalties as Everton held Premier League leaders ...

Arsenal edge past 10-man Swansea in Bob Bradley's first game

Bob Bradley's first game as Swansea manager ended in defeat as his side were nar...

Manchester City held by Celtic in six-goal thriller at Celtic Park

Manchester City came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Celtic in a breath...

Yannick Carrasco goal fires Atletico Madrid past Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid took a major step towards the last 16 of the Champions League wi...

Barcelona rally to beat Borussia Monchengladbach with Turan, Pique goals

Gerard Pique claimed the winner as Barcelona came from behind to beat Borussia M...

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich beat Hannover in Pep Guardiola's last Bundesliga game

Bayern Munich celebrated their fourth straight Bundesliga title with a 3-1 ...

Serie A

AC Milan appoint Vincenzo Montella as new manager

AC Milan hired Vincenzo Montella as their new manager on Tuesday.

The 42-yea...

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur salvage draw at West Brom through Dele Alli

Dele Alli rescued a late point for Tottenham at West Brom as Spurs missed t...

La Liga

Alvaro Morata return to Real Madrid from Juventus is confirmed

Real Madrid have confirmed that Alvaro Morata will return to the club in th...

Champions League

Manchester City held by Celtic in six-goal thriller at Celtic Park

Manchester City came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Celtic in a b...

