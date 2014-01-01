Welcome to the super sport live prediction game - the official competition for football predictions at supersportlive.com.





To participate in the player you have to have over 18 years and to register your account.



Once registered you will receive a link to confirm and activate your account by email address that you configured.





You need to predict rghit most matches during a game cycle to get Your reward from game of supersportlive.com



On the page "make prediction" You will find all games that are played during the current week.

To complete your prediction, You must to type Your predictions for Half Time Full Time and check the sign 1/x/2(3) and click the save button.

All predictions are locked 15 minutes before every match.



For right predicton of exact result of halftime You recieve 10 points.

For right predicton of exact result of fulltime You recieve 20 points.

For right predicton of signs 1/x/2(3) You recieve 8 points.



On Ranking page you can see who is the most successful player in the standings.



After the end of the game cycle:

The Players who have won the most points, distribute the premium award of supersportlive.com and Bet-at-home.com as follows:

1st place - 50 Euro

2nd place - 30 Euro

3rd place - 20 Euro





The Rewards will be deposited in the accounts of users on Bet-at-home.com.



Players must make minimum deposit of 5 Euros to can participate in this game.

If You have any questions please contact us.