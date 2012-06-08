Terms and Conditions of the game with predictions sponsored by Bet-at-home.com



The player who predicts the most matches wins the premium award of supersportlive.com



To participate in this game all players must to register trough this link at Bet-at-home.com and make a minimum deposit of 5 Euros.



Users will be able to predict matches played during a Euro2012 Championship. There will be a three game cycles for Euro2012.



The reward fund for each cycle of game is 100 euros.



The Rewards will be deposited in the accounts of users on Bet-at-home.com made trough this link.

Minimum Deposit of 5 Euros is required to can You play and reach the reward.



Participation in the game

The First game cycle starts from 08/06/2012 to 13/06/2012, The Second gamse cycle starts from 14/06/2012 to 19/06/2012 and the third game cycle starts from 21/06/2012 to 01/07/2012.

You have to predict the halftime, the fulltime and signs 1/x/2(3) of each match.



For right predicton of exact result of halftime You recieve 10 points.

For right predicton of exact result of fulltime You recieve 20 points.

For right predicton of signs 1/x/2(3) You recieve 8 points.



Distribution of awards



The Players who have won the most points distribute, the premium award of supersportlive.com as follows:

1st place - 50 Euro

2nd place - 30 Euro

3rd place - 20 Euro

If You have any questions please feel free to contact us.